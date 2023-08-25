Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 390,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

