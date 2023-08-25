Cerity Partners LLC Has $34 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 195.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 6,274,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,145,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

