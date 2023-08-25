Cerity Partners LLC Has $48.49 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $388.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,568. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.23. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.