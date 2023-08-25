Cerity Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.94. 62,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $197.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

