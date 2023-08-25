Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

