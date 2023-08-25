Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile
