Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

