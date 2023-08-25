CHI Advisors LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,729,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $565,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

FRLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 39,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

