Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Ciena by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after acquiring an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,273. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

