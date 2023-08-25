Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. 1,208,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

