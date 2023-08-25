Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,604,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

