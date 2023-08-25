Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $791,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.57. 247,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.66.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

