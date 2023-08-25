Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 137 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.47. 317,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,850. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

