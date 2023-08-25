Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 252 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,926. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

