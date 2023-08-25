Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $11,770,597. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $828.43. The company had a trading volume of 104,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,368. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $756.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

