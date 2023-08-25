Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 393 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

CM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 895,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,631. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

