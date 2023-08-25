Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 433 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,015. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

