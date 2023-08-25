Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.90. 218,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

