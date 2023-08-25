Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,211. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

