Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $55.70. 15,730,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,701,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

