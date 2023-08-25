Citigroup Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $136.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.57.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

