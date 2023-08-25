CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 1.5%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.