Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.31.

CLNE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

