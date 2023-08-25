Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.87 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $302,058.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

