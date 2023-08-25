Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 793,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

