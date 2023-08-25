Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 2.2%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 194,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,213,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,640,093 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

