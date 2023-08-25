Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 245.62 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.13 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ESS Tech and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ESS Tech and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 132.03%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

