Comparing Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 22.19 -$29.72 million N/A N/A Phibro Animal Health $942.30 million 0.65 $49.17 million $0.71 21.20

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Phibro Animal Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 3,180.70%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,072.74% -3,333.24% -264.85% Phibro Animal Health 2.92% 18.13% 5.07%

Risk and Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. The company also offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. In addition, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

