Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $281,064.30 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84.

CFLT traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 2,646,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $22,755,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $2,118,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

