Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,823 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

