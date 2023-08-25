Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

