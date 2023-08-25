Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 1,668,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,704. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.