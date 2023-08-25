Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 3 3 0 2.50

Integer has a consensus target price of $93.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -638.47% -204.39% -140.97% Integer 4.77% 9.67% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.9% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 160.90 -$10.10 million ($0.68) -3.84 Integer $1.38 billion 1.99 $66.38 million $2.12 38.86

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Tivic Health Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

