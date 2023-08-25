Cormark Downgrades NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NWH.UN stock opened at C$6.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.90. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.