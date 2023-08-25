Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,408,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $84,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.