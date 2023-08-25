Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.80

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1096402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Coursera Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $583,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,614 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

