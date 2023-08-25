Cowen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper II were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JUN. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of JUN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 14,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,475. Juniper II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

