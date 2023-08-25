Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $7.54 Million in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000. Clean Earth Acquisitions accounts for 2.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of Clean Earth Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIN. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,300,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,035,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 335,246 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLIN remained flat at $10.51 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.36.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.