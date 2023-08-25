Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

MNTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,137. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

