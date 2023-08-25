Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STHO. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Star Stock Performance

STHO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. Star Holdings has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

