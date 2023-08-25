Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

LBRDK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 266,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $110.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

