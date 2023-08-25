Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,835 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. 351,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,513. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

