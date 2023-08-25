CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.02

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.02 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 170.87 ($2.18). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.22), with a volume of 14,830 shares changing hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,395.35%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading

