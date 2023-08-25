Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target to GBX 275

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Thursday.

Kingfisher Stock Down 2.4 %

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 79,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,042. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

