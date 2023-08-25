Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target to GBX 275

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Thursday.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
