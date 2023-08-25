Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.79 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006175 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 254,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

