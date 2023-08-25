Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.4 %

CRDO stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

