Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.