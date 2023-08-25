Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE CPG traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,762. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.60. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.