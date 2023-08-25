Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.98

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and traded as low as $33.70. Croda International shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 16,709 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.21) to GBX 6,800 ($86.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($99.52) to GBX 6,500 ($82.93) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.76) to GBX 5,600 ($71.45) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIHY

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.