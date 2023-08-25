Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($99.52) to GBX 6,500 ($82.93) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.76) to GBX 5,600 ($71.45) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.21) to GBX 6,800 ($86.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.21) to GBX 6,500 ($82.93) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Croda International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIHY

Croda International Trading Up 1.8 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Croda International has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.