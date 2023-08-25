Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0514

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $6.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

