Culp (NYSE:CULP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.71. Culp shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 4,421 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

